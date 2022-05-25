 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Angry Newsom criticizes Texas governor, US judges on guns

  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the wake of an elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead and assailed two federal judges as “extremists" for their rulings undermining California's gun control efforts.

Shortly before Newsom held a news conference to tout his legislative efforts to strengthen gun laws in California, Abbott spoke about Tuesday's carnage in Uvalde, Texas, and said the gunman “has to have evil in his heart.” Abbott talked about the mental health struggles of many in his state while calling out tough gun laws in California as ineffective.

Newsom, joined by legislative leaders, urged the public to “not give in to the cynicism and all the crap that you heard today at that press conference around evil and mental health.”

“That completely belies the fact that there’s only one nation on planet Earth that separates itself from all other nations and that’s the United States of America in the perversion of the Second Amendment” guaranteeing the right to keep and bear arms, Newsom said.

People are also reading…

“I wasn’t even going to bring him up. But Governor Abbott just name checked the state of California. I would caution them from doing that,” Newsom said. He noted that the gun mortality rate in Texas is much higher than California, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Newsom said he expects his fellow Democrats who control the Legislature to send him “well over a dozen” gun control bills by the end of June, adding to what already are some of the nation's toughest restrictions. They include a measure sought by Newsom that would allow people to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law intended to ban most abortions. That bill cleared the state Senate on Tuesday.

Newsom held out actions in the nation’s most populous state as “an antidote of sorts” to people nationwide who may be feeling “anxiety, stress and fear” over recent gun violence, including the slayings in Texas and at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this month.

California hasn't been immune to gun violence, Newsom acknowledged — a May 15 church attack killed a man who helped stop the shooter and an April 3 gunfight left six dead in Sacramento. But Newsom also said mass shootings have prompted the state's nation-leading gun control efforts.

The state already requires strict waiting periods for gun purchases, background checks for buying both guns and ammunition, and limits assault-style weapons and ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 bullets.

Newsom, as he has in the past, also criticized “extremist” federal judges who have ruled against some of California’s gun laws — Judge Roger Benitez compared assault weapons to Swiss Army knives and Judge Ryan Nelson earlier this month wrote the majority opinion blocking the state’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21.

“You can ask Judge Benitez about how he’s feeling about this last 10 days," Newsom said. As for Nelson, “I wonder how he’s feeling right now (after) what happened in Buffalo and what happened in Texas.” Both of those shootings were carried out by 18-year-old men using semiautomatic weapons.

Benitez and Nelson both declined comment through spokesmen. Abbott's office did not immediately comment.

The Firearms Policy Coalition, a pro gun rights group, issued a statement criticizing “anti-rights politicians” who it said are offering “false hope” while having “disgustingly commandeered these tragedies in a rush to enact their agenda of disarmament and authoritarianism.” The group did not name any politicians.

Democratic legislative leaders who spoke alongside Newsom at the Capitol promised to speed measures that already were in the works to limit untraceable “ghost” guns, give people the right to sue gun manufacturers and dealers, and add further safeguards on gun sales. Members of the state Assembly, several of them in tears, on Wednesday moved to advance a package of five related bills.

They include one with bipartisan support that would limit the use of pre-made parts that can be used to assemble untraceable ghost guns. It would bar making a firearm without a serial number and require anyone currently possessing such a gun to apply to the state for a serial number by July 1, 2023.

Republican Assemblymember Suzette Martinez Valladares supported the bill but warned that it “will be meaningless” without a comprehensive approach that also includes resources for mental health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas. Sanders defeated former talk radio host Doc Washburn in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Nuclear engineer Chris Jones won the Democratic nomination. Sanders was endorsed by her former boss, former President Donald Trump, and shattered fundraising records since entering the race last year.  She’s running to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection and is considering a run for president in 2024.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

President Joe Biden is expected to come out with a list of countries that will join an Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them. The pact is meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with Asian economies on supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and more. Biden plans to highlight the framework as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for the launch. Taiwan's inclusion would have irked China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Concern is mounting over the fate of Ukrainian fighters who have become Moscow’s prisoners as Russia claimed full control of the Mariupol steel plant. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters were in custody and they were sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them. The steel plant for weeks was the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city.

Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has easily dispatched Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. The results, combined with the loss of the Trump-backed candidate for secretary of state, serve as a stinging rebuke in a race Trump prioritized above almost all others. Angered by Kemp's refusal to go along with his extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue. But Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate. He will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in one of the nation's most consequential governor's races.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer will sell its patented drugs at non-profited price in low-income countries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News