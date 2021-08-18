Angry, unmasked parents crowd Louisiana education hearing

Edwards' executive order has divided parents and provoked loud protests in some school districts. At issue is whether students from kindergarten through high school should have to cover their faces while in classrooms to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor enacted the statewide mask mandate earlier this month for all indoor public spaces — including school campuses — no matter whether or not someone is vaccinated, as Louisiana saw COVID-19 infections surge.

Stacy Hudson, a Baton Rouge parent at Wednesday's meeting, brought a sign saying: “UNMASK OUR CHILDREN.” Hudson said she began homeschooling her 6-year-old daughter Sarah because of the mask mandate.

“I wanted that to be a choice of the parents," Hudson said of wearing a mask. “My child, my choice. She doesn't want to wear a mask. It's her body.”

The state had the nation's highest rate of new coronavirus infections over the last week per capita, and its hospitals are breaking records daily for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.