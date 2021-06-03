Ann-Eve Pedersen, former Tucson journalist, dies at 55

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ann-Eve Pedersen, a former journalist in Tucson and education advocate, has died on Friday. She was 55.
Her husband, Peter Eckerstrom, made the announcement this week, the Arizona Daily Star reported. A cause of death was not disclosed.
“I think she had a powerful sense of right and wrong, a moral core to her,” said Bobbie Jo Buel, a former executive editor of the Arizona Daily Star where Pedersen worked as a reporter and city editor through the 1990s. “She was just outraged if somebody who was using taxpayer money wasn’t spending it well.”
Buel recalled how Pedersen was quick to have the newspaper sue public agencies when they refused to share public records with her reporters and readers.
Pedersen, who was born in Tucson, started her journalism career as a news assistant at the Tucson Citizen in the late 1980s. She started writing a month or two into the role, Eckerstrom said.
Eckerstrom met Pedersen when she was covering courts and he was a young lawyer. He is now chief judge of the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two covering Tucson and southern Arizona.
Pedersen also reported on city government, competing against the Daily Star for scoops before later joining the city desk and then being promoted to editor.
“She was an amazing reporter, so we stole her from the Citizen,” said former Daily Star reporter and assistant city editor Mary K. Reinhart.
Pedersen left the journalism industry in 2003 and began focusing on education, speaking up at school district meetings and creating the Arizona Education Network. She also launched a petition to get Proposition 204 — which would have established a 1% sales tax for public education — on the ballot.
State lawmakers and now-Gov. Doug Ducey lobbied hard to defeat the measure.
“The unexpected passing of Tucson journalist and education advocate Ann-Eve Pedersen is devastating. She was a committed community leader and talented journalist — and she cared deeply about the people of Tucson and the entire state," said Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was treasurer in 2012.
He added: “Her passion for a cause she believed in was clear when we debated Prop. 204 in 2012. Although we disagreed, I always respected her passion, intellect and dedication to the state of Arizona. My deepest condolences go out to Ann-Eve’s family and loved ones.”
Pedersen continued advocating for education funding and social justice as the executive director of the Southwestern Foundation for Education and Historical Preservation.