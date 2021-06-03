Ann-Eve Pedersen, former Tucson journalist, dies at 55

Pedersen also reported on city government, competing against the Daily Star for scoops before later joining the city desk and then being promoted to editor.

“She was an amazing reporter, so we stole her from the Citizen,” said former Daily Star reporter and assistant city editor Mary K. Reinhart.

Pedersen left the journalism industry in 2003 and began focusing on education, speaking up at school district meetings and creating the Arizona Education Network. She also launched a petition to get Proposition 204 — which would have established a 1% sales tax for public education — on the ballot.

State lawmakers and now-Gov. Doug Ducey lobbied hard to defeat the measure.

“The unexpected passing of Tucson journalist and education advocate Ann-Eve Pedersen is devastating. She was a committed community leader and talented journalist — and she cared deeply about the people of Tucson and the entire state," said Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was treasurer in 2012.

He added: “Her passion for a cause she believed in was clear when we debated Prop. 204 in 2012. Although we disagreed, I always respected her passion, intellect and dedication to the state of Arizona. My deepest condolences go out to Ann-Eve’s family and loved ones.”