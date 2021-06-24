Annual N. Carolina farm bill nears final lawmaker approval

Some Democrats complained the permit process would be too swift and could omit concerns over air quality related to the methane gas collected and shipped.

The legislation also doesn't address efforts started over 20 years ago to improve waste technologies that would make hog manure less damaging to the environment, but so far has not been deemed economically feasible. Residents living near operations, many of whom are Black, have complained for years about the stench and the air, resulting in expensive litigation.

“This bill adversely affects the minority population,” said Rep. Kandie Smith, a Pitt County Democrat. “We cannot leave these individuals behind.” An amendment by Democratic Rep. Raymond Smith of Wayne County to remove the general permit directive was defeated.

But more than a dozen House Democrats joined Republicans in backing the full bill. Rep. Billy Richardson of Cumberland County voted for the bill after receiving assurances from Dixon that encouraging biogas operations would result in fewer pollutants emitting from lagoons that would now be covered.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Richardson said. Any final approved legislation would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's for his consideration.

The bill also makes clear that fires for cooking and warmth are exempted from certain open-burn bans. It would increase punishments for stealing timber and clarifies overtime compensation rules for state Forest Service firefighters. The House version of the bill took out a Senate provision that would have addressed details of the state labor commissioner's actions when complaints are filed by employees in the state alleging discrimination or retaliatory actions by employers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0