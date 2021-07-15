Another county raises objection to lawmaker's election audit

Mastriano did not immediately respond Thursday to messages.

Trump has persistently claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him, and pressured Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania and other states he lost narrowly to conduct an audit, as is happening in Arizona.

Mastriano, R-Franklin, issued his request letters to Philadelphia and York and Tioga counties last week, with the threat of subpoenas for holdouts who do not respond affirmatively by July’s end.

However, Gov. Tom Wolf and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, both Democrats, have suggested that they will challenge any subpoena in court.

It's not clear whether a court would block or enforce a subpoena. It's also not clear whether Mastriano will have the backing of Senate Republican leadership in a legal showdown.

Mastriano, who has helped spread Trump's baseless falsehoods that the election was rigged, has characterized his initiative as a way to bring transparency to elections and ease the concerns of Republican voters who do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election.