Another fantasy sports betting firm gets Louisiana license

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A second company is receiving a state license to run fantasy sports betting operations in the nearly three-quarters of Louisiana parishes where voters authorized the activity.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Thursday for FanDuel to join DraftKings in launching fantasy sports contests in the 47 parishes allowed to have the gaming after the November 2018 election outcome.

In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games. Websites charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners. New York-based FanDuel is one of the nation's largest fantasy sports companies, with operations up and running in 44 states, according to its website.

Participants in Louisiana’s fantasy sports competitions have to be at least 21 years old. The games are permitted only in parishes where voters authorized it.

Voters in 55 parishes also have legalized sports betting on live-action games. Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville has started offering sports betting at its tribal casino, but the Gaming Control Board hasn't yet licensed the first state-regulated sports betting site.

Board Chairman Ronnie Johns said the state police review of applications was briefly disrupted by Hurricane Ida because troopers were deployed for response work. Johns said he didn't have a date for issuing the first live-action sports betting licenses, “but it's going to be soon.”

