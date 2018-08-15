BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lieutenant governor candidate is vying for a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for secretary of state.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger says Michael Coachman of Larimore turned in signatures Tuesday. He needs 1,000 valid signatures to be placed on the ballot.
Coachman ran as a GOP candidate for lieutenant governor in 2016 and as an independent for the same office in 2012.
The secretary of state race has been full of twists. Jaeger last week turned in signatures to his own office to run as an independent.
Will Gardner beat Jaeger for the GOP endorsement for the seat but withdrew after news surfaced of a disorderly conduct conviction for peeping.
Fargo Rep. Josh Boschee is the Democrats' endorsed candidate for the seat.