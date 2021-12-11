 Skip to main content
AP

Another lawmaker joins GOP field for Pennsylvania governor

  • Updated
Governor Pennsylvania Martin

Pennsylvania state senator Scott Martin, a Republican from Lancaster County, attends The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association's rally on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020. Martin said Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP's double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year's election.

 Sean Simmers - member, The Patriot-News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP's double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year's election.

Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly 15 deep. One state senator, Dan Laughlin of Erie County, has dropped out, but another, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, is raising money to run.

Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chairman.

In the Senate, he has provided a reliable vote for Republican leadership on hot-button issues.

As Education Committee chairman, Martin introduced legislation opposed by school boards and teachers’ unions that seeks to make it easier to open charter schools and accelerate state taxpayer subsidies for private and parochial schools by hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years.

Martin is relatively unknown statewide. However, he has the advantage of being from a growing county that has the fourth-most registered Republicans in the state.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a second-term Democrat, is constitutionally restricted from serving a third term. He has endorsed Shapiro, who is serving his second term as the state's elected attorney general.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

