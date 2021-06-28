Another legal challenge filed over judicial appointments

The 2021 Legislature eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and gave the governor direct authority to make judicial appointments.

The complaint argues the new law violates the state constitution by giving the governor, rather than the Legislature, the power to determine the process by which someone becomes a “nominee.”

Since the law took effect, Gianforte has set up an application process and created an advisory council to assist him in choosing a new judge for the opening created when the Republican-controlled Legislature declined to confirm Michele Levine. Levine was appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.

The Montana Supreme Court recently ruled the new law met the requirements of the provision of the state constitution that says in the case of judicial vacancies, “the governor shall appoint a replacement from nominees selected in the manner provided by law.” The justices found that lawmakers, in fact, created a new law to govern judicial appointments.

Justice Laurie McKinnon dissented, saying delegates to the 1972 Constitution intended to prevent the direct gubernatorial appointment of judges, as had been previously allowed, and to create a merit-based nomination process.

The complaint by Winter and Bessette is one of several challenging nearly a dozen bills passed by the 2021 Legislature.

