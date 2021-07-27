Another Pennsylvania man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who boasted of macing police at the breach of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection is facing federal charges.

Agents detained Samuel Lazar, 37, in Ephrata on Monday, on charges of assaulting police and obstruction of law enforcement, according to court filings unsealed Tuesday.

Court records do not list a lawyer for Lazar.

In April, LNP/LancasterOnline reported that it had identified Lazar as Suspect 275 from photos issued by the FBI of its most wanted insurrectionists.

Online sleuths nicknamed him “Face Paint Blowhard” for his distinctive Jan. 6 outfit, including a tactical vest and goggles and his face painted in camouflage appearing in photos and videos circulated on social media from the attack.