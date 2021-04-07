 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another Vermont town approves sale of recreational marijuana
0 comments
AP

Another Vermont town approves sale of recreational marijuana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — St. Johnsbury residents voted to approve the sale of recreational marijuana, after delaying the vote for a month to allow more people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the vote on Tuesday at the Town Meeting, St. Johnsbury joined more than 20 communities in Vermont in approving the sale of recreational marijuana, the Caledonian Record reported.

St. Johnsbury voters approved the measure with 785 votes for and 754 against. Other towns and cities in Vermont voted on the question last month.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Vermont since 2018, but there has been no mechanism for the sale or taxation of the substance. Cities and towns have to vote on whether to allow sales in their communities. At least three municipalities have rejected cannabis sales.

Voters in St. Johnsbury also selected members of the town's board and approved budgets in the vote on Tuesday. The elections are usually held the first Tuesday in March but officials delayed the vote this year to allow more residents to be vaccinated, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

St. Louis elects first Black female mayor

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration
National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration.

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News