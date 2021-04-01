Another Washington man accused of storming U.S. Capitol

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Federal agents on Tuesday arrested a Washington state man accused of breaching the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, pushing past police and entering the Senate gallery.

Marc Bru, 41, was arrested in Vancouver and appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland Wednesday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

An arrest warrant affidavit contains images that appear to show Bru flashing the “OK” white power hand symbol while attending a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., then marching with a crowd to the U.S. Capitol.

About 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, video footage shows Bru entering the Senate Gallery and later exiting, according to the affidavit.

One photo appears to show Bru with swim goggles around his neck and the antenna of a walkie-talkie radio clipped to his sweatshirt inside the U.S. Capitol, FBI agent Julianna Dippold wrote in the affidavit.

The FBI learned of Bru’s activities largely through tips, according to the affidavit.