Anti-abortion bills pass during chaotic House session

“We were determined that we were not going to collaborate with the attack on women’s right to choose,” he said in an interview. “We were surprised when the speaker decided to lock the door and hold people hostage to keep his quorum, and we were also surprised when people who had left and wanted to return were locked out. What we saw today was just an unprecedented abuse of the traditional process.”

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne countered that Democrats abandoned their responsibility to their constituents with what he called “highly juvenile antics.”

When Republicans were in the minority the last two years, “we never took our ball and went home leaving our constituents hanging,” he said in a statement.

Kayla Montgomery of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England called the “born alive” bill “incredibly cruel.” She said it could force doctors to fear being arrested for providing neonatal hospice care and would interfere with a grieving family’s ability to make personal decisions about religious rites and sacraments. But supporters argued that it would prevent babies from being “left to die.”

“This bill doesn’t prevent a parent from holding a nonviable child, this bill respects life,” said Rep. Jordan Ulery, R-Hudson.