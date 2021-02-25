Anti-abortion constitutional proposal advances in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed a measure Thursday aimed at adding language to the state constitution to ensure it doesn’t offer protections for abortion rights.

The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led House on a 76-20 vote after a long and impassioned debate. The measure now goes to the Senate.

The proposal, if approved by voters, would amend Kentucky’s constitution to declare that it provides no right to abortion. A leading supporter described it as an important follow-up to anti-abortion laws enacted since Republicans took full control of the state legislature several years ago.

Such a constitutional prohibition would prevent any court ruling that might “invent a state constitutional right to abortion, and thereby invalidate our state laws protecting unborn children,” said Republican Rep. Joseph Fischer, the bill's lead sponsor.

Opponents said it continued the legislature's intrusion into the personal decisions of women.

“Well here we go again, legislating health care from our seats at the General Assembly,” said Democratic Rep. Mary Lou Marzian.