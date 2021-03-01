Anti-restriction counties prep to manage own virus rules

County commissioners created a reimbursement fund for businesses fined by the state and requested state labor monitors from outside the county quarantine before visiting businesses. The resolution also directed the Legislature to pursue measures to curb the governor’s emergency powers.

“The Board condemns all infringements on individual liberty and accordingly respects the right of each business and organization to determine how to implement those directives, if at all,” the commissioners pronounced.

Lyon, Elko, Eureka and Nye counties have since passed similar resolutions, based in part on White Pine County’s original template.

Bullis said state officials had “weaponized” state agencies to ensure compliance and left business owners in his northeastern Nevada county living “in abject fear of having fines imposed on them.”

“My impression is, pretty much everywhere, it seems like the fear is of the government and doing ‘what your supposed to do’ over fear of the virus,” he added.

Sisolak's use of emergency powers to enact the containment measures has garnered pushback from Republican lawmakers, who have proposed a bill that would require the Legislature to approve extending a state of emergency beyond 15 days.