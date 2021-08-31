AP Explains: NY gov bringing back legislature over evictions

But New York has only released a small percentage of that money so far: $200 million as of Aug. 23. Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to get the money out more quickly.

“We’re not going to abandon our neighbors in need, especially since the state of New York failed in its responsibility to get the money that was allocated by Congress out to the people in need earlier this summer," Hochul said.

Here's a look at what tenants and landlords should expect going forward:

———

WHAT LEGAL PROTECTIONS DO TENANTS STILL HAVE?

Even after the moratorium expires, tenants who apply for emergency COVID-19 rental assistance are protected while the state reviews whether they qualify for aid. If they are approved, they can't be evicted for up to one year for having failed to pay rent because of a pandemic hardship.

———

WHAT PROTECTIONS HAVE ENDED?

With the expiration of the moratorium, property owners who fell behind on mortgage payments because of the pandemic are no longer protected from foreclosure.