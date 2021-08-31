AP Explains: Will New York extend eviction protections?

WHAT LEGAL PROTECTIONS DO TENANTS STILL HAVE?

Even after the moratorium expires, tenants who apply for emergency COVID-19 rental assistance are protected while the state reviews whether they qualify for aid. If they are approved, they can't be evicted for up to one year for having failed to pay rent because of a pandemic hardship.

WHAT PROTECTIONS HAVE ENDED?

With the expiration of the moratorium, property owners who fell behind on mortgage payments because of the pandemic are no longer protected from foreclosure.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, tenants can no longer avoid eviction by filing paperwork declaring a financial or medical hardship because of the pandemic. The justice ruled that process, while convenient for tenants, deprived landlords of their right to challenge the accuracy of those declarations in court.

Hochul called the court’s ruling “appalling and insensitive” and said she was exploring options for a fix. Senate Housing Chair Brian Kavanagh said lawmakers may allow landlords to challenge a tenant’s hardship declaration.