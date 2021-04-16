AP FACT CHECK: Biden hails record job growth, skips caveats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taking a page from his predecessor's boastful ways, President Joe Biden is claiming credit for two months of record job creation as employers bring back many workers sidelined by the pandemic. Though his numbers are right, it's a misleading portrait.

BIDEN: “The first two months of our administration, we’ve created more jobs than the first two months of any administration in American history.” — remarks to Asian American and Pacific Islander members of Congress on Friday.

THE FACTS: Yes, but records aren't what they used to be. The pandemic has given rise to unprecedented economic losses and gains both. In this tumult, President Donald Trump also was able to claim record progress on some economic markers when the virus started to wane last year, only to come surging back.

Biden thanked the lawmakers for supporting the pandemic relief package that delivered $1,400 to most Americans and other aid, saying the job gains are “because of you all.” But the numbers Biden hailed also reflect the easing of state and local business restrictions that his administration said were being relaxed too soon in some cases.