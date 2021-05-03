AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates how many Americans immunized

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday vastly overstated the number of Americans who've been vaccinated against COVID-19. And when addressing the racial gap in vaccinations, he claimed progress that is not apparent in the statistics.

A look at his remarks in Portsmouth, Virginia:

BIDEN: “When I got elected, I said in the first 100 days we’d get 100 million people vaccinated. I was wrong; we got 230 million vaccinated.”

THE FACTS: No, he misstated both his promise and the results. Biden confused the number of shots administered with the number of people vaccinated.

Biden initially promised 100 million shots would be administered in his first 100 days, doubled that goal in late March, and surpassed it before the 100 days were up in late April. But many of those shots were second Pfizer and Moderna doses.

Altogether, close to 148 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose and close to 106 million have been fully vaccinated — not 230 million. As of Monday, almost 247 million shots have been given, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

———