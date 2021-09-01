AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s shaky claim of US readiness in Afghan

“We maintained the ability to bring them in up until immediately before departure, but we were not able to bring any Americans out,” he said. “That activity ended probably about 12 hours before our exit, although we continue the outreach and would have been prepared to bring them on until the very last minute. But none of them made it to the airport, and were able to be — and were able to be accommodated.”

Biden told ABC News unequivocally on Aug. 19 that the U.S. would not leave any Americans stranded.

“Americans understand we’re going to try and get it done before Aug. 31,” Biden said then. "If we don’t, we’ll determine at the time, who’s left.”

And then? "And if there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”

The last U.S. planes took off from the airport Monday night, Aug. 30, one minute before midnight in Kabul.

U.S. officials estimated up to 200 Americans were left behind, along with unknown numbers of Afghans and others who were trying frantically to leave. By then, more than 100,000 people, mostly Afghans, had been flown to safety in the multinational evacuations.

Now that has become a matter for diplomacy,