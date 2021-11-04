 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews history in explaining Va. setback

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden mangled Virginia's political history this week as he tried to brush off his party's big loss in that state's race for governor.

Biden contended that Democrat Terry McAuliffe could not have been expected to win because Virginia always elects governors from the party not in the White House. But that's not so.

BIDEN: “No governor in Virginia has ever won when he’s of the same, or he or she’s the same party, as the sitting president.” — remarks Wednesday.

THE FACTS: Not true.

While Virginia has a recent pattern of electing governors of the opposite party, McAuliffe himself defied that trend in 2013 by winning the governor’s mansion when fellow Democrat Barack Obama was president.

The election at the time made McAuliffe the only Virginia candidate for governor in four decades to win when his party occupied the White House. A. Linwood Holton, Jr., an attorney and moderate Republican, previously won the governorship in 1969 when Republican Richard Nixon was president. Holton was followed by Mills Godwin, a longtime Democrat who won a nonconsecutive second term as governor in 1973 after switching his party affiliation to Republican.

People are also reading…

On Tuesday, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to notch a victory.

———

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

———

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 80-foot sign spans Le Mars' Central Avenue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News