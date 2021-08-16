AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts US failures in Afghan mayhem

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ignored his own administration's failures Monday when he tried to explain why desperate civilians in Afghanistan's capital have been left stranded and in danger from the Taliban because of the swift U.S. departure.

While asserting “the buck stops with me,” Biden blamed Afghans in large measure for the chaotic evacuation at Kabul's airport and conceded no missteps.

A look at his remarks:

BIDEN: “I know there are concerns about why we did not begin evacuating Afghan civilians sooner. Part of the answer is some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier, still hopeful for their country. Part of it because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they said, a crisis of confidence.”

THE FACTS: This is a misleading explanation that skirts the U.S. failure to anticipate and prepare for the rapid fall of the Afghan government.