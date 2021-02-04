AP FACT CHECK: House GOP chief unfamiliar with QAnon?

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is claiming he's unfamiliar with an extremist conspiracy theory whose adherents joined the violent assault on Congress and hunted for his members as well as Democrats. He says he’s not even learned how to pronounce it.

This, despite his denunciation of the same conspiracy theorists months ago.

Rep. KEVIN McCARTHY: “Q-on, I don’t know if I say it right. I don’t even know what it is.” — comments Wednesday defending Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene despite her history of making absurd and racist statements, some aligned with QAnon beliefs.

THE FACTS: McCarthy knew enough about QAnon to denounce it in a politically expedient moment after the Democratic National Convention in August.

In a Fox News interview then, McCarthy was asked if he was worried about candidates with fringe or racist views who, like Greene, had won Republican primaries. He held up the Republican Party as the model for how to deal with such outliers.

“Let me be very clear,” he said. “There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it.”