AP FACT CHECK: No, Pelosi is not out to arrest mask refusers

In response to the tweet, the Capitol Police said in a statement that “there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rules will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises.”

The force's guidance — posted in the tweet — said members of Congress and staff members accompanying them should not be arrested for failing to comply, but reported to the sergeant at arms. Other staff members, along with visitors, should be asked to leave. Only if they refuse to leave would they be subject to arrest, the guidance said, and that would be for unlawful entry.

The mask rule was reinstated this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks be worn in indoor public spaces in parts of the country with substantial coronavirus infections, driven by the delta variant. The recommendations apply both to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Monahan, the House physician, also did not threaten arrests. He noted that Congress is a collection of people who travel frequently from various risk areas, that the delta variant can be transmitted from vaccinated people and that it has been found among those in the Capitol.