AP FACT CHECK: Senate GOP misrepresents Jan. 6 riot panel

SEN. JOHN CORNYN, R-Texas, suggesting that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will drag the commission’s work well into the middle of 2022: “Well, part of the concern is that’s the plan. That’s Pelosi’s plan ... That would be the Democrats’ dream.” — interview with CNN on May 19.

THE FACTS: Those claims on 2022 timing are untrue. The bill has consistently called for the report to be complete by the end of this year.

According to the legislation, the “final report” from the bipartisan commission, whose members would be evenly divided among Democrats and Republicans, must be submitted to the president and Congress “not later than December 31, 2021.”

There is a subsequent 60-day period for the commission to finish administrative tasks, such as to distribute the report and provide testimony to congressional committees. But its investigation, including all findings, conclusions and recommendations, would need to be fully complete this year.

So there has not been a roadblock to Senate Republican support for the panel based on the report’s timing as Collins and others describe it.