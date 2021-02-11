AP FACT CHECK: The senator and Trump's misdialed phone call

THE FACTS: By his own admission, Lee made the statements directly attributed to him. He did not publicly characterize what was said on the phone call — but Democrats did not claim that he had done so.

Cicilline said that on the call, Trump “reportedly” asked that Senate Republicans delay the certification of Joe Biden as the next president. Indeed, published new reports said just that, citing anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not confirmed those reports.

But there's no question, as the Democrat said, that Lee took a call from Trump, realized the president was intending to call Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and handed his phone to his colleague, standing nearby as Trump and Tuberville talked. We know this because Lee himself has described that scene.

He recounted it in text messages to Bryan Schott, a reporter for The Salt Lake Tribune.

“I went and found Senator Tuberville, handed him my phone, and explained that the president would like to speak to him,” Lee texted. "I stood nearby for the next five or ten minutes as they spoke, not wanting to lose my phone in the middle of a crisis.