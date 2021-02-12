AP FACT CHECK: Trump team glosses over his Jan. 6 tirade

To be sure, not all of Trump's “fighting” words were about the march to the Capitol. Some were about the political struggle to reverse a fair and certified election that he lost or about his other struggles in Washington.

But he sent his followers off to the Capitol with these words: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."

This, after his lawyer Rudy Giuliani had told the crowd: “Let’s have trial by combat.”

This, after Trump had summoned his followers to Washington in the first place with the promise: “Be there, will be wild!”

At the rally, Trump roused his followers with words such as these:

—"Let the weak ones get out. This is a time for strength." This was in reference to Republicans in Congress who weren't going along with his effort to subvert the election.

—"You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.” That was to the marchers specifically.

—“When you catch somebody in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules." Despite this remark, van der Veen argued Friday that the “entire premise” of Trump's rally speech was that the democratic process should “play out according to the letter of the law.”