AP FACT CHECK: Trump's lawyers and the Constitution

Democrats argue that the purpose of impeaching an ex-president, who can no longer be removed from office because he has left it, is to hold him accountable for the insurrection and to seek to bar him from holding future office.

Castor gave the fuller flavor of the passage earlier in his remarks but ignored the matter of future disqualification in summing up his argument.

———

SCHOEN, on trying an ex-president on an impeachment charge: “You bought into a radical constitutional theory. ... This is an affront to the Constitution.”

THE FACTS: While Trump is indeed the first president to be tried after leaving office, making it new legal territory, it's not a “radical” concept in legal circles.

Nothing in the Constitution explicitly bars an impeachment trial for an official no longer in office, and there is precedent for doing so with the 1876 impeachment trial of Secretary of War William W. Belknap, who was tried and acquitted even after he had resigned his office.

Belknap resigned before he was impeached, but the Senate still asserted its right to hold a trial, though it ultimately failed to convict him on a two-thirds vote. In contrast, Trump was impeached while still in office; only his Senate trial came after.