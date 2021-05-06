AP FACT CHECK: Yes, Trump lost election despite what he says

Pence had no path for avoiding his pro forma certification of Biden as the next president and Kamala Harris as vice president. After the proceedings were interrupted for several hours by angry protesters, the congressional tally resumed and Pence officially declared Biden the winner early the next morning on Jan. 7.

Nor did state legislatures have recourse in changing the election result. The Constitution gives state legislatures a role in the process of selecting a president by determining the “manner” in which presidential electors are appointed to the Electoral College. States did that, by passing laws specifying how electors would be chosen and then by certifying their election results in early December.

“There was no role for the vice president to refer matters back to state legislatures," said Richard Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California, Irvine. "This is not a thing.

"Instead, it was up to Congress to count the valid electoral college votes submitted by the states, which it did.”

TRUMP: The election was “corrupt” and “was indeed The Big Lie.” — statement Thursday.

THE FACTS: To be clear, no widespread corruption was found and no election was stolen from Trump.