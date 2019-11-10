AP finds nearly 40 problematic dams in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — When Frederick Law Olmsted designed this city's largest park in the 1930s, his centerpiece was a chain of small lakes and ponds.

One of those, Ellis Brett Pond, was for years a popular swimming hole. Photographs from the 1950s show hundreds of people, adults and children alike, lining a sandy beach on summer days and playing in knee-deep water.

The pond's glory days as a community gathering spot are long past. What remains is a shallow lake wrapped around woods and wetlands. But in big storms, it can fill up quickly, and that's what concerns officials in the city of 95,000.

The dam holding back Ellis Brett Pond is nearly a century old, and Brockton officials worry about its ability to hold up in the years ahead.

The pond's spillway has been determined to be inadequate for a historic storm. City officials also want to widen the back of the dam to meet state regulations and install an automatic gate that would allow city workers to steadily release water from the pond remotely to ensure the spillway does not get overloaded.

Without these upgrades, there is a risk the dam will fail and inundate hundreds of homes and business downstream. In the water's path would be a public housing development, city offices and a church.