AP Interview: Tibet exile leader hopes to resume China talks

"That can bring some traction to the contacts or negotiations between the two sides," he said.

He strongly criticized China for restricting the Tibetan culture and language, which he said is the foundation of Tibetan Buddhism.

“The language is very important but today it has become something only taught in a language class. All other subjects at school are taught in Chinese, and the Chinese leaders are not even following a two-language system in which you give equal weight to both languages. That, as well as the government policy of not publishing official documents in Tibetan, is striking at the very root of Tibetan existence. If our language goes, the religion will also go away slowly.”

Penpa Tsering is taking over the Tibetan government-in-exile at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is seeking to put his imprint on virtually every aspect of life across the vast county. China’s ruling Communist Party is pushing to Sinicize Tibetan life through programs that separate Tibetans from their language, culture, and especially, their devotion to the Dalai Lama.

Tibet rights groups report frequent detentions, economic marginalization, a suffocating security presence and heavy pressure for Tibetans to assimilate with China’s Han majority while pledging loyalty to the Communist Party.