 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee's primary elections

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's primary election Thursday will determine party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats.

A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races are also on the ballot in some local counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices.

Here’s a look at some of the top contests:

GOVERNOR

Republican Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed in the GOP primary as he seeks a second term, marking the first time in about three decades an incumbent governor has had no primary opponent. Meanwhile, three Democratic candidates are hoping to win their party’s nomination. Those three are Nashville physician Jason Martin, Memphis councilmember JB Smiley Jr. and Memphis community advocate Carnita Atwater.

Tennessee has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006.

People are also reading…

CONGRESS

Earlier this year, Tennessee’s GOP-dominated General Assembly split left-leaning Nashville into three congressional districts with the goal of flipping a seat from Democrat to Republican. Longtime incumbent Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jim Cooper has since announced he wouldn't seek reelection because he felt there was no path for him to win.

After some jockeying over who qualifies for the ballot, nine GOP candidates are in the race. This includes the top fundraising hopefuls: Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, from Columbia; former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, from Nashville; and retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead, of Franklin.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell from Nashville is the only candidate running in the Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, five out of Tennessee’s nine congressional members are running unopposed in the primary: U.S. House Reps. Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, John Rose and Mark Green.

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis, and Republican Reps. David Kustoff and Chuck Fleischmann face underfunded challengers in the primary. Cohen is opposed by M. Latroy Alexandria-Williams, with three Republicans vying to face the winner in November — Leo AwGoWhat, Charlotte Bergmann and Brown Dudley. Kustoff has three primary opponents in the 8th District, Danny Ray Bridger Jr., Gary Dean Clouse and Bob Hendry, with two Democrats, Tim McDonald and Lynnette Williams, competing for their party's nod. Fleischmann is opposed by Sandy Casey in the 3rd District GOP primary, with Democrat Meg Gorman awaiting the winner.

In the 6th District, Democrats Randal Cooper and Clay Faircloth face off to advance to take on Rose. And in the 4th District, Wayne Steele and Arnold White are running in the Democratic primary to challenge DesJarlais.

Republicans currently hold seven of Tennessee's congressional seats, while Democrats fill two.

STATEHOUSE

In the Republican-supermajority Legislature, all of Tennessee’s 99 state House seats are up for election this year. There are currently 15 open seats, the majority of them held by Republicans. Twenty-one seats feature contested Republican primaries and nine include contested Democratic primaries.

Some of the openings include the seat of disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada, who was ousted from the top position in 2019 after a series of scandals. Former GOP Rep. Robin Smith resigned earlier this year after facing federal charges that allege she ran a political consulting kickback scheme with Casada and his former chief of staff, neither of whom have been charged to date.

Notably, long-serving state Rep. John Mark Windle has filed to run as an independent after being registered as a Democrat for almost three decades.

In the Senate, 17 of 33 seats are on the ballot, four with contested GOP primaries and two with contested Democratic races. Three departing senators leave open seats: Republicans Brian Kelsey and Mike Bell, and Democrat Brenda Gilmore. Kelsey is facing a federal indictment on charges that he violated federal campaign finance laws during his failed 2016 congressional campaign.

SUPREME COURT

All five seats on Tennessee’s Supreme Court are up for an eight-year retention election, meaning voters simply decide whether to let them keep their seats. They are Jeff Bivins, Sarah Campbell, Sharon Lee, Holly Kirby and Roger Page. Rejections are extremely rare, and they are all expected to clear the vote.

OTHER KEY RACES

Tennessee’s most populous county, Shelby, features a couple of key races and a notable referendum.

County Mayor Lee Harris is being challenged by Memphis City Council member Worth Morgan. Harris, a Black Democrat, is seeking his second four-year term. Morgan, a white Republican, has served on the council since 2016.

Republican incumbent and longtime Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, who has held the position since 2011, faces Democratic civil rights attorney and former county commissioner Steve Mulroy.

The pair have clashed in debates, and the issue of abortion prosecutions under the state’s pending “trigger law” has become an issue. The law essentially would ban all abortions statewide and make it a felony to perform the procedure.

Mulroy said he would make prosecution of those who perform abortions an “extremely low” priority. Weirich has not said outright whether she will or won’t prosecute doctors who perform abortions, instead saying that doing so would violate Tennessee code forbidding prosecutors from issuing "a broad and hypothetical statement without an actual charge or case.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

How do grand juries work?

How do grand juries work?

Here's a look at a grand jury's major role in criminal justice and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide. He also denounced the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.” Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times “because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare.” The 70-year-old musician delivered his message in a country that borders Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie.”

Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

The head of Russia’s space agency says the country has not set a date for pulling out of the International Space Station and that the timing would depend on the orbiting outpost’s condition. Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told President Vladimir Putin this week that a decision was made for Russia to leave the station after 2024 and to focus on building its own orbiting station. Speaking Friday in televised remarks, Borisov said Russia will start the process of leaving the station after 2024 but the exact timing would “depend on the International Space Station’s condition.” He also insisted his agency’s decision wasn’t related to politics.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News