AP-NORC poll: Few in US say democracy is working very well

GOP officials in several battleground states that Biden carried, including Arizona and Georgia, have said the election was fair. Trump's claims were roundly rejected in the courts, including by judges appointed by Trump, and by his former attorney general, William Barr.

Fred Carrigan, a 58-year-old industrial heating mechanic in Portland, Indiana, said he doesn't believe Trump's argument that the election was stolen. But he also views the push to impeach and convict Trump as an affront to democracy. A conviction would give senators the option to ban Trump from seeking office again.

“Trump didn’t do himself any favors by telling them to go march. But he didn’t tell them to vandalize the Capitol,” Carrigan said. “I don’t think it’s impeachable. Impeaching him is petty. They are a bunch of children trying to prove who is right, when it doesn’t matter in the big picture.”

“All this shows is it’s just going to get worse,” he said.

Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to use the power of the presidency to promote democratic ideals.