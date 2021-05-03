AP-NORC poll: Government should help Americans age at home

However, Americans' concerns about nursing homes have eased somewhat since the ravages of the pandemic last year. The share saying they’d be very or extremely concerned about a loved one needing long-term care in a nursing home dropped from 60% in September to 44% in March. Nursing homes and senior communities are coming out of a year in lockdown because of a sustained campaign to vaccinate residents and staff, to break the cycle of infections and deaths.

Los Angeles-area resident Tevina Quintana says she's now able to see her mother, who lives in a community for older adults. Both are vaccinated. During the COVID-19 surges last year, “it seems like they were never not on lockdown,” said Quintana, who works with special education children.

Although Quintana is in her 30s, she says long-term care should be part of the foundation of social supports. She favors a government program like Social Security to provide long-term care.

“I think it should be available for everybody,” she said.