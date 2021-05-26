AP-NORC poll: More Americans believe anti-Asian hate rising

“My non-Asian friends are probably more astonished that this is occurring," Lee said. "I think Chinese or ‘Asians' have always been looked at as a positive asset. I think they are puzzled by that situation.”

Barbara Canchola, 76, of El Paso, Texas, said she would have answered "not at all” if she had been asked pre-pandemic if Asian Americans face racism. Canchola, who identifies as Hispanic, said she associated anti-Asian discrimination as something way in the past like Japanese American internment camps during World War II.

“I really wouldn’t think they are facing any kind of discrimination because I happen to think they’re very well educated — most of them — and they don’t face that much scrutiny,” Canchola said. “However, ever since the pandemic began and it was a labeled a ‘China thing,’ that’s where it all began."

She attributes her new outlook to all the television coverage “where the people are being assaulted on the street out of the blue.”