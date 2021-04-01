AP-NORC poll: US economic outlook rises after relief law

Overall, 61% of Americans approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president; 73% approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic; and 60% approve of how he is handling the economy. Fewer, 48%, approve of Biden’s handling of the federal budget deficit.

The direct payments from the relief law do appear to be making an impact in people’s lives. Half say they already received the money; a quarter say they expect to receive one.

Among those Americans who say they have received or expect to receive a payment, 33% say most of it will be used to pay bills. An additional 21% say most of the money will pay down debt. About 23% plan to save most of the payment, while 16% intend to increase their spending. Just 3% say they will donate or give it to friends or family.

Skip Kendall, 72, from Naples, Florida, said he appreciated the relief package, but he felt the payments should have been better targeted.

“There was way too many people who got money who didn’t need it — including me,” said Kendall, who put the money into savings. “I’m not going to send it back. But these things should be better directed to the people who needed it.”

———

The AP-NORC poll of 1,166 adults was conducted March 26-29 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.