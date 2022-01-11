 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Photos: Hundreds protest over controversial Indian act

  • Updated
  • 0

KOHIMA, India (AP) — Hundreds of people walked over 40 miles on Tuesday in India’s northeast to demand the repeal of a controversial act that grants special powers to Indian troops, following a deadly incident last month when soldiers killed over a dozen civilians.

They began their protest in Dimapur, a city in Nagaland state, and walked 43 miles to Kohima, the state’s capital, raising slogans against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Many joined for stretches along the route, wearing traditional attire and holding placards.

The road from Dimapur to Kohima is winding and strenuous, and often dusty in stretches.

“It has been a tiring walk but I participated because we want AFSPA removed,” said 55-year-old Khamba Konyak. Khamba is Konyak, a Naga tribe whose 14 young men were killed in December by the Indian Army.

The act gives the military sweeping powers to search, arrest and even shoot suspects with little fear of prosecution. Nagas and human rights groups have long accused security forces of abusing the law.

Since the deaths, candlelight vigils and solidarity marches have called for the revocation of the act, which has loomed over the region since 1958 and gives many areas the feel of occupied territory.

“We are members of a helpless public and we have no other way to raise our voice against AFSPA. We can only contribute with our toil and sweat,” said 35-year-old Mopa Konyak.

Under the act, local authorities need federal approval to prosecute army or paramilitary soldiers in civilian courts.

Scrutiny of the act has grown in the wake of last month's deadly attack, with the state’s chief minister Neiphiu Rio announcing that his government wanted to do away with it.

On December 20, Nagaland’s assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA, but the federal government 10 days later extended the act for six months.

Even as people in Nagaland marched, AFSPA was extended for one more year on Tuesday in neighboring Manipur state.

“I walked this entire stretch because I am concerned about the future of our children. AFSPA must be removed,” said 53-year-old Dauyan Lakban.

Kevitho Kera, one of the organizers, added, “We are Nagas, a warrior race. But today we leave our machetes on the ground and walk peacefully to fight our oppressors with non-violence. How will India respond to our non-violence? Isn’t the world’s largest democracy ashamed of this draconian law?”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News