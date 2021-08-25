AP source: Hochul selects Sen. Brian Benjamin as lieutenant

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, as her choice for lieutenant governor, according to a person familiar with the administration’s internal discussions.

The person spoke Wednesday with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hochul had yet to announce her decision publicly. She is expected to do so this week.

Hochul will make a “special announcement” with Benjamin at 1 p.m. Thursday in Harlem, according to a public schedule released by her office Tuesday afternoon.

If he accepts the job, Benjamin, 44, would become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. The Democrat, whose district includes most of central Harlem, has focused his legislative career on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

The role of lieutenant governor in New York has long been largely ceremonial, with the officeholders traveling to ribbon-cutting ceremonies and town halls across the state. But the state's two most recent lieutenant governors have become governor following the resignations of their predecessors.