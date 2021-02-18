 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP source: Sen. Cruz went to Mexico on vacation amid storm
View Comments
AP

AP source: Sen. Cruz went to Mexico on vacation amid storm

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a weather crisis that has left much of Texas without power.

The high-profile Republican lawmaker went with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations.

Spokespersons for Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday night or Thursday.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in Texas and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator's current term expires in early 2025.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas woke up Thursday to a fourth day without power, and a water crisis was unfolding after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.

Texas officials ordered 7 million people — one-quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking the water, after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

In Austin, some hospitals faced a loss in water pressure and in some cases, heat.

———

Peoples reported from New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands in US military avoiding COVID-19 vaccine

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News