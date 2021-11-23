 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP source: US delisting Colombia rebels as terror group

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration notified Congress on Tuesday it is ending Colombia's largest guerrilla group's designation as a terrorist organization, according to a congressional aide granted anonymity to discuss the situation.

State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the U.S. had informed Congress of an action it was taking with regard to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, widely known by its acronym, FARC. Price refused to say what that action was, however.

FARC fought for a half-century in an era of devastating political violence in Colombia, carrying out bombings, assassinations, kidnappings and attacks in the name of redistributing wealth to Colombia's poor.

The group signed a peace deal in 2016 and in 2018 took part in a U.N.-supervised decommissioning of the last of its accessible weapons. Price called the peace deal a “seminal turning point in some ways in the long-running Colombia conflict.”

The group today is designated as a political party, with a guaranteed share of seats in Colombia's legislature.

Price noted administration officials were in Bogota a few weeks ago, where they talked with Colombia's president, foreign minister and others on implementing and upholding the peace deal with FARC.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to tap strategic oil reserve in rare move

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News