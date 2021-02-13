AP sources: GOP leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues Saturday that he will vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, ending the suspense over what the chamber's most influential Republican would decide and likely slamming the door on chances that the former president would be found guilty.

The longest-serving GOP Senate leader in history made his views known in a letter to fellow Republican lawmakers, according to two sources familiar with McConnell's thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss his decision.

Word of McConnell’s decision came minutes before the beginning of Saturday's session of the Senate trial, which had been expected to be the final day of the proceedings. But lawmakers abruptly voted to open the door to calling witnesses to testify, leaving the trial's duration uncertain.

Trump is charged with inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot by his supporters at the Capitol as Congress was formally certifying his election defeat by Joe Biden.

McConnell's views carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes. Seventeen Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats to reach the two-thirds threshold needed to convict Trump, a margin that seems all but insurmountable.