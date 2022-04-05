 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP sources: Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel

FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during a campaign event Nov. 2, 2020, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines, Iowa. Ivanka Trump, who was among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation who were granted anonymity to discuss it.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Ivanka Trump is expected to testify virtually as the panel works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than 200 years, when the former president’s supporters interrupted the Electoral College count and tried to halt the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump was with her father much of that day, and the panel has focused much of its time on Trump’s actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Ivanka's decision to cooperate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January. The panel has conducted some 800 interviews, but the one Tuesday with the former president's daughter, a trusted aid, is among the most high profile as the committee races to complete its work.

Her testimony, like others before the committee, will be private. Public hearings are expected to begin this summer. The people who spoke about her interview were granted anonymity to discuss it.

Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Pence’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office about those efforts.

Her appearance comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, testified to the nine-member panel in a virtual meeting that lasted more than six hours. Members of the committee said his testimony was helpful and are hoping to further fill in the gaps with Ivanka Trump’s help.

