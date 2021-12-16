 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP sources: Senate Dems’ immigration bid suffers key setback

  • Updated
  • 0
Congress Budget

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from a Democratic Caucus meeting as the Senate continues to grapple with end-of-year tasks at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian has said a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. should be dropped from an expansive social and environment bill, people informed of the decision said Thursday, dealing another blow to a long-time priority of the party and migrant advocates.

The ruling by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate's nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, all but certainly means Democrats will have to drop the proposal from their 10-year, $2 trillion package of health care, family services and climate change initiatives championed by President Joe Biden.

The people informed of MacDonough's decision were not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Her opinion was no surprise — it was the third time since September that she said Democrats would violate Senate rules by using the legislation to help immigrants and it should fall from the bill. Nonetheless, her decision was a painful setback for progressive and Latino groups hoping to capitalize on party control of the White House and Congress for gains on the issue, which have been elusive in Congress for decades.

People are also reading…

The latest proposal would let an estimated 6.5 million immigrants in the U.S. since at least 2010 without legal authorization apply for up to two five-year work permits. The permits would let them hold jobs, avoid deportation and in some instances travel abroad without risking their residency here. Applicants would have to meet background checks and other requirements.

Immigration advocates and their Democratic Senate allies have said they will continue seeking a way to include provisions helping migrants in the legislation. But their pathway is unclear, and the bill itself is stalled in the chamber due to Democratic divisions. Work on the legislation seems all but certain to be delayed until at least January.

The rejected plan would create no new pathway for those getting work permits to remain in the U.S. permanently. But the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated last month that 6.5 million migrants would ultimately get the temporary permits and, of those, around 3 million would later gain permanent residency because their new status would remove some obstacles in that process.

Many progressives have urged Democrats to vote to overrule the parliamentarian, whose opinion is advisory. But it seems unlikely that the party would have the unanimous support it would need to do that.

The latest proposal fell well short of Biden’s initial plan this year to give the 11 million immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization a way to seek permanent residency and even citizenship.

Even so, it would have been Congress’ most sweeping move in decades to help migrants in this country. A 1986 immigration overhaul helped an estimated 2.5 million immigrants win permanent residency.

Democrats are using special rules to try pushing their $2 trillion bill through the Senate by a simple majority, not the usual 60 votes. The party controls the 50-50 chamber because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, and every Republican opposes the legislation.

But under that process, a measure’s provisions must be chiefly driven by tax and spending considerations, not policy changes. The parliamentarian decides whether that hurdle has been cleared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts that would reshape a southern district in an oil-production region traditionally dominated by Republicans.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News