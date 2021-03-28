AP sources: SolarWinds hack got emails of top DHS officials

Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat and head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the government's initial response to the discovery of the SolarWinds hack was disjointed.

“What struck me was how much we were in the dark for as long as we were in the dark,” Warner said at a recent cybersecurity conference.

Wolf and other top Homeland Security officials used new phones that had been wiped clean along with the popular encrypted messaging system Signal to communicate in the days after the hack, current and former officials said.

One former administration official, who confirmed the Federal Aviation Administration was among the agencies affected by the breach, said the agency was hampered in its response by outdated technology and struggled for weeks to identify how many servers it had running SolarWinds software.

The FAA initially told the AP in mid-February that it had not been affected by the SolarWinds hack, only to issue a second statement a few days later that it was continuing to investigate.

At least one other Cabinet member besides Wolf was affected. The hackers were able to obtain the private schedules of officials at the Energy Department, including then-Secretary Dan Brouillette, one former high-placed administration official said.