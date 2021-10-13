 Skip to main content
AP

Appeal challenges slaughterhouse planned in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A former member of the Carson City Planning Commission is appealing the panel’s approval last month of a special use permit for construction of a slaughterhouse along U.S. Highway 50 near the Carson City Airport.

In the formal challenge filed with the Carson City Board of Supervisors, Maxine Nietz cites concerns echoed by many others about the odor, waste and potential pollution of the Carson River by the slaughterhouse planned by Carson Valley Meats, according to the Nevada Appeal.

The slaughterhouse is planned northeast of downtown Carson City and southeast of the airport. Homes closest to the property include a mobile home park to the west and a neighborhood to the south across U.S. 50.

“My basis for appeal is that Carson City is not a rural farming, ranching town,” Nietz told the Nevada Appeal on Friday.

Nietz, who served as chairman of the Planning Commission in 1995, said Carson Valley Meats shouldn’t have been allowed to make substantial changes to its application during the meeting where the panel approved the permit by a 4-1 vote.

She says the new conditions should have been brought back for a second public hearing.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Nevada Appeal.

