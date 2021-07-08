Appeals court axes FDA ban of electric shock on the disabled

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., overturned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's federal ban on the use of electric shock devices on people with mental disabilities by a Massachusetts residential school.

The judges' 2-1 decision will allow the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center to continue using shock devices on its residents. The school is the only institution in the U.S. that still uses shock therapy as a way to modify residents' behavior, the Boston Globe reported.

The judges' majority opinion stated that the FDA cannot ban the use of electric shock on intellectually disabled people because federal law restricts the FDA from interfering with the practice of medicine, because regulating medicine is the state’s prerogative.

Michael Flammia, the center's attorney, said that Rotenberg leaders are content with the ruling, which will allow its workers to continue giving electric shocks to a portion of their residents to correct potentially aggressive or self-harming behavior when other measures have failed.