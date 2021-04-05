Appeals court considers remote access to New Hampshire House

“We’re here wrestling with the problem of: can you have a rule, the effect of which is to undercut the ADA?” said the judge, who also seemed skeptical of the notion that it would be too difficult to provide remote access.

Since the start of the pandemic, the 400-member House has met several times at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on a UNH athletic field, and — after former Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19 — from their cars in a parking lot. More recently, they have met at a Bedford sports complex and have three sessions scheduled for that location later this week.

Another judge asked the plaintiffs’ attorney whether the lawmakers in question have been vaccinated against the virus. Attorney Israel Piedra said at least some of them have not yet received their second doses.

“If everyone’s vaccinated within a week or two, then that would seem to leave no case,” the judge said. “It’s sounding like an issue that was ripe and very significant and important a couple of months ago, but I’m having trouble understanding now what the dispute is about.”