Appeals court: GOP lawmakers can't join NC voter ID lawsuit

Republicans have said they should be allowed to defend a law they approved. They've also pointed to Stein's previous opposition to a voter ID law and his office's defense of the current law in a similar state court lawsuit in April as proof GOP legislative leaders need to get involved. There's been no verdict in the state lawsuit.

Harris wrote that Stein, a Democrat, expressing views at odds with the law in the past “is no ground for a federal court to infer that he would abdicate his official duty to the state by subterfuge, mounting a sham defense of the statute.”

The entire appeals court, based in Richmond, Virginia, agreed to hear the arguments after a majority on a three-judge panel declared last summer that Biggs hadn't scrutinized the matter properly and told her to try again. The NAACP's lawyers asked that the full appeals court weigh in.

The civil rights group is pleased with Monday’s decision, state NAACP President the Rev. Anthony Spearman said in an emailed statement. In such legal matters, “there is an attorney general elected by the people and assigned by the constitution to perform this duty,” he added.