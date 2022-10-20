 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

  • Updated
  • 0
Georgia Election Investigation

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday, Oct. 20.

 Mariam Zuhaib - staff, AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to bring Graham in for questioning. She wants to ask the South Carolina Republican about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after the election.

Raffensperger said Graham asked whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, something Raffensperger took as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes. Graham has dismissed that interpretation as “ridiculous.”

People are also reading…

Graham could appeal the ruling to the full appellate court. An attorney for Graham deferred comment Thursday to a spokesperson for the senator’s office, which did not immediately comment on the ruling.

Graham had challenged his subpoena, saying his position as a U.S. senator protected him from having to testify in the state investigation. He has also denied wrongdoing. In a six-page order, the judges wrote that Graham “has failed to demonstrate that this approach will violate his rights under the Speech and Debate Clause.”

Willis opened the investigation early last year, shortly after a recording of a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Willis requested a special grand jury, saying the panel’s subpoena power would allow the questioning of people who otherwise wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation. She has since filed several rounds of paperwork with the court seeking to compel the testimony of close Trump advisers and associates.

Some of those associates include former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who has testified before the special grand jury, according to a person familiar with Cipollone’s testimony who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss a private appearance. Cipollone's appearance was first reported by CNN.

Cipollone vigorously resisted efforts to undo the election and has said he did not believe there was sufficient fraud to have affected the outcome of the race won by Biden.

Graham was in the first group of people close to Trump whose testimony Willis sought to compel in a batch of petitions filed with the court in early July. He challenged his subpoena in federal court, but U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May refused to toss out his subpoena. Graham then appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Graham’s lawyers argued that the U.S. Constitution’s speech or debate clause, which protects members of Congress from having to answer questions about legislative activity, shields him from having to testify. He contends that the call he made to Raffensperger fare was protected because he was asking questions to inform his decisions on voting to certify the 2020 election and future legislation.

Lawyers on Willis’ team argued that comments Graham made in news interviews at the time, as well as statements by Raffensperger, show that the senator was motivated by politics rather than by legislative factfinding.

They also argued that the scope of the special grand jury’s investigation includes a variety of other topics that have nothing to do with the Raffensperger call. They also want to ask Graham about his briefings by the Trump campaign, including whether he was briefed on the Trump-Raffensperger call, and whether he communicated or coordinated with Trump and his campaign about efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia and elsewhere.

Graham’s lawyers also argued that the principle of “sovereign immunity” protects a U.S. senator from being summoned by a state prosecutor.

Even if the speech or debate clause or sovereign immunity didn’t apply, Graham’s lawyers argued, his status as a “high-ranking official” protects him from having to testify. That’s because Willis has failed to show that his testimony is essential and that the information he would provide cannot be obtained from someone else, they argued.

In their ruling Thursday, the appellate judges ruled that Willis “can ask about non-investigatory conduct that falls within the subpoena’s scope” but “may not ask about any investigatory conduct,” noting that Graham could note any issues over specific areas at the time of his questioning.

Others have already made their appearances before the special grand jury. Former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who’s been told he could face criminal charges in the probe, testified in August. Attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro have also appeared before the panel.

Paperwork has been filed seeking testimony from others, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Associated Press writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections. He said, “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life,” nor “can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values.”

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. The Democratic president on Wednesday will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden in March authorized the release of 180 million barrels that was supposed to occur over six months. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigned after six terms in office on Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded it and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. An independent investigation completed this week found a former intern's allegation that Davis invaded her personal space was credible. Leaders of the Senate stripped Davis of his committee assignments on earlier Wednesday. Members of both parties demanded he resign as well. Davis, who is 77, was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June primary for his Senate seat and said in a letter that his resignation would be effective Nov. 19.

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The center-left Labor Party government agreed that the Australian Embassy would remain in Tel Aviv. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. The former conservative government's decision in 2018 followed a U.S. decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government was elected out of office in May. Both Morrison and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position. The status of Jerusalem remains one of the thorniest issues in the decadeslong conflict.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Covid variants have 'potential winter surge'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News