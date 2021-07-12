Appeals court: Indiana must resume unemployment benefits

Attorneys for the state maintain Indiana can’t continue paying out the benefits because the state has already ended its agreement with the federal government to administer the federal programs.

Entering into a new agreement would require the workforce development office to expend extra time and resources to “rework its information technology system,” according to court documents. The state also argued that Indiana would not have time to withdraw from the federal programs again should the appeals court rule in the state’s favor.

During the legal battle, Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development has not continued payment of federal unemployment benefits. A spokesperson for the state agency said Monday that benefits are estimated to restart by Friday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Labor told The Associated Press that the federal government will accept states back into the programs after they’ve terminated the benefits, adding that benefits should be available to claimants for any weeks covered by the court orders.

